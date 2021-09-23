Tropical Storm Sam Forms In the Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sam formed at 10am CT Thursday morning. The system is forecast to become a major hurricane. There is no threat to the United States at this time.

Here is the official track from the National Hurricane Center:

The center should stay north of the Lesser Antilles through next week.

Here is a look at the text:

BULLETIN Tropical Storm Sam Advisory Number 4 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM SAM THE 18TH NAMED STORM OF THE SEASON NOW FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE TOMORROW SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION: 10.9N 38.1W ABOUT 1745 MILES ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 MPH PRESENT MOVEMENT: WEST AT 16 MPH MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1003 MB - 29.62 INCHES DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sam was located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 38.1 West. Sam is moving toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual slowdown in forward motion. Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane intensity by the end of the weekend. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches). NEXT ADVISORY ------------- Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST. Forecaster Papin