Tropical Storm Sam Forms In the Central Atlantic

Tropical Storm Sam formed at 10am CT Thursday morning. The system is forecast to become a major hurricane. There is no threat to the United States at this time.

Here is the official track from the National Hurricane Center:

The center should stay north of the Lesser Antilles through next week.

Here is a look at the text:

BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Sam Advisory Number   4
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL      

DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM SAM
THE 18TH NAMED STORM OF THE SEASON
NOW FORECAST TO BECOME A HURRICANE TOMORROW



SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION
-----------------------------------------------
LOCATION: 10.9N 38.1W
ABOUT 1745 MILES ESE OF THE NORTHERN LEEWARD ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 50 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: WEST AT 16 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1003 MB - 29.62 INCHES



DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Sam was
located near latitude 10.9 North, longitude 38.1 West. Sam is moving
toward the west near 16 mph and this general motion is
expected to continue over the next several days, but with a gradual
slowdown in forward motion.

Recent satellite wind data indicates maximum sustained winds have
increased to near 50 mph with higher gusts. Additional
strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Sam is now
forecast to become a hurricane tomorrow and be near major hurricane
intensity by the end of the weekend.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

NEXT ADVISORY
-------------
Next complete advisory at 500 PM AST.

Forecaster Papin

