The 16th storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed Sunday afternoon well west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Philippe formed over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean well east of land. With the latest advisory, maximum winds are 50 mph and it is tracking west-northwest at 14 mph.

The latest forecast for Philippe keeps this tropical system a tropical storm through the end of the week. There is a low-end chance of further strengthening with winds maxing out closer to 70 mph. At this vantage point, the track keeps this system over open waters and away from land.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information.

The hurricane season continues through November 30th and the tropics are showing no signs of quieting down. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two other disturbances that could form into a tropical system. The next named storm, when it forms, will be Rina.