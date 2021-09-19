Tropical Storm Peter Forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Peter

Tropical Storm Peter Track

The 16th storm of the Atlantic Hurricane Season formed this morning in the Atlantic; Peter. Peter currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and moving NW at 15 mph.

There are currently no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands, & Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system.

Tropical Depression 17

Tropical Depression of 17 Track

Along with the development of Tropical Storm Peter, Tropical Depression formed over the far eastern Tropical Atlantic. Current maximum sustained winds are 35 mph and moving NNW at 14 mph.

No impact is expected for the United States at this point.