Tropical Storm Nicholas Forms in the Gulf of Mexico

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico Sunday morning. Nicholas currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving NNW at 13 mph. Tropical Storm Watches & Warnings have been issued for the coastal regions of Texas.

Here is the latest Advisory information from the National Weather Service as of 10am Sunday:

Tropical Storm conditions are expected along portions of the northeastern coast of Mexico and the coast of South Texas beginning on Monday. Nicholas is forecast to approach the middle of Texas coast as a strong tropical storm on Tuesday, and tropical storm conditions are possible along portions of the middle and upper Texas coasts late Monday night and Tuesday. There is the possibility of life-threatening storm surge along the coast of Texas from the Mouth of the Rio Grande to High Island. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by the local officials. Periods of heavy rainfall are expected to impact portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts today through the middle of the week. Significant rainfall amounts are possible potentially resulting in areas of flash, urban, and isolated river flooding.

Current Advisories

Track of Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical impacts here in Northern Alabama

Although we are not forecasting any direct impacts, from that disturbance in the Gulf, we will see our rain chances increase throughout the week. THis will bt thanks to a southerly flow ushering in some warm and moist air into the region.

Shower activity isn’t expected to be widespread on Monday and Tuesday. Best chances for rainfall this week looks to arrive by midweek and continue through Friday. Rainfall at this vantage point looks to remain on the lighter side; localized heavy rain will be possible with any downpours we see. On top of the rain chance through the end of the week, we will deal with muggy conditions and temperatures in low to mid 80s.