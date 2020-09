After briefly being named a Potential Tropical Cyclone; We now have Tropical Storm Nana in the Southern Caribbean.

Nana will continue moving westward towards Central America this week and will gradually intensify. This system does not pose a threat to the Gulf Coast.

You can track the system using our Interactive Radar or by toggling on tropical features on Live Alert 19’s radar tool.

Alex Puckett

