Tropical Storm Larry Forms In the Far East Atlantic – No Threat To Land

Tropical Storm Larry formed early Wednesday morning. The system is over the open Atlantic and is NO THREAT to the United States at this time.

Here is the track and intensity. We could have a hurricane by Thursday!

From the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN
Tropical Storm Larry Advisory Number   3
NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL      
Wed Sep 01 2021

...DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS INTO TROPICAL STORM LARRY OVER THE
EASTERN TROPICAL ATLANTIC...

----------------------------------------------
LOCATION...12.3 N 24.8 W
ABOUT 175 MILES SOUTH OF THE SOUTHERNMOST CABO VERDE ISLANDS
MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 45 MPH
PRESENT MOVEMENT: WEST AT 20 MPH
MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1003 MB - 29.62 INCHES


WATCHES AND WARNINGS
--------------------
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.


DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK
----------------------
The center of Tropical Storm Larry was
located near latitude 12.3 North, longitude 24.8 West. Larry is
moving toward the west near 20 mph.  A westward to 
west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of 
days, followed by a turn to the northwest over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the 
next few days and Larry is forecast to become a hurricane by late 
Thursday or Friday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1003 mb (29.62 inches).

