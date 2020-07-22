Tropical Storm Gonzalo’s Future Unclear For Now

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has formed in the Atlantic. Gonzalo is a compact storm that has been intensifying at a fairly quick pace.

Gonzalo is a small storm, which has helped it strengthen fairly quickly so far.

Gonzalo is small, meaning that it ‘s a bit easier for this storm to strengthen in a favorable environment, which is what it’s in right now.

Gonzalo doesn’t have much wind shear to contend with right now.

Gonzalo is currently in a relatively moist and Saharan Dust-free environment right now Gonzalo is in a favorable environment for development

Gonzalo won’t be in this kind of environment for long though. As it moves west-northwest and approaches the Lesser Antilles, the environment becomes less favorable for development. Drier air associated with the Saharan Air Layer begins to entrain into Gonzalo, and wind shear near and north of the storm increases.



Gonzalo moves into a less favorable environment for development

Gonzalo’s smaller size has been an advantage so far in a relatively favorable environment for development, but it should also make Gonzalo less resilient to a less favorable environment. So, what does that mean for Gonzalo in the future? Gonzalo will likely continue to intensify in the short term. I would expect Gonzalo to reach hurricane strength tomorrow or Friday. As we head into Friday and into the weekend, the environment Gonzalo moves through will be much more harsh for the storm, likely leading to some weakening, but there’s high uncertainty in the intensity forecast beyond Friday morning. Tropical models tend to suggest the storm will be more resilient, and continue to intensify in a less favorable environment, likely thanks to above average sea surface temperatures. Global models suggest the smaller storm will weaken significantly, and many global models suggest the storm could completely dissipate by early next week.

Significant model disagreement exists on intensity beyond 48 hours

So, what’s going to happen? Tough to say at this point. The National Hurricane Center has decided to run with a middle-ground approach, showing intensification into a hurricane within the next 2 days, then gradual weakening through the weekend, but maintaining Tropical Storm intensity into the start of next week. That’s probably a good forecast, but there’s still high uncertainty regarding intensity and longevity of the system. If it can continue to intensify, or even maintain intensity as it moves past the Lesser Antilles over the weekend, it could find itself in a more favorable environment for development in the Southern Gulf next week. It could completely dissipate over the weekend. There’s still a high amount of uncertainty beyond a couple of days. That’s pretty normal for a storm this compact and far away from the U.S. People with interests along the Gulf Coast shouldn’t let their guard down as this storm tracks westward into next week.

A tropical depression or storm is possible over the next 2-3 days in the Northwestern Gulf of Mexico

An additional disturbance already in the Gulf is moving westward towards Texas and Louisiana, and is likely to gradually develop over the next day or two into a tropical depression or storm. Regardless of development, the biggest impact this system is likely to have is heavy rains across Texas and Louisiana towards the end of this week and the start of next week.

