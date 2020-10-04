Tropical Storm Gamma To Stay In Southern Gulf; Another Disturbance Moves Towards Gulf

Tropical Storm Gamma is now back over open waters in the Southern Gulf of Mexico this morning.

Gamma will turn left today, staying in the Southwestern Gulf and having no direct impacts on the U.S.

Another tropical wave in the Northwest Caribbean is lifting northwestward towards the Southern Gulf.

This disturbance is likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm later this week and lift northward towards the U.S. It’s too early to say exactly what kind of impacts this system will have on the U.S., and where those impacts will be felt, but it’s something Gulf Coast residents will need to monitor this week.

