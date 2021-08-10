Tropical Storm Fred tracking northeast, a threat to the Gulf this weekend

The National Hurricane Center dubbed the developing low in the Caribbean “Tropical Storm Fred” as of 10 PM Central Daylight Time Tuesday.

Fred stays south of Puerto Rico and then make a run toward the Dominican Republic Wednesday where interaction with 10,000′ tall mountains could disrupt further development or temporarily weaken the storm by Wednesday night.

‘Fred’ comes close to South Florida Friday night into Saturday, and then heads toward the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

Weekend impacts to the Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center forecast cone shows some considerable uncertainty on Sunday; it’s almost 500 miles wide at that time. The general idea is that if the storm manages to get over the eastern Gulf that it could strengthen quickly: potentially up to hurricane strength before making landfall on the Panhandle.

Fred’s track becomes more northbound Sunday night and Monday, and that should leave North Alabama on the western side of the storm: less rain, less wind, limited risk of severe weather if that happens.

The biggest benefit to us will be a break from the heat! Temperatures pull back to the 80s for highs with the more tropical air wrapping around the circulation into North Alabama early next week.

