Tropical Storm Elsa Forms Thursday Morning – Heading Toward Windward Islands

He have Elsa. The tropical storm formed Thursday morning and it is headed toward the Windward Islands and eastern Caribbean Sea. Here is the latest track:

It’s early, but interests along the gulf coast and southeast need to monitor Elsa through the 4th of July weekend. Impacts are possible across the southeast early next week. Here is the latest from the National Hurricane Center:

Tropical Storm Elsa Advisory Number 3 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 500 AM AST Thu Jul 01 2021 ...DEPRESSION BECOMES TROPICAL STORM ELSA... SUMMARY OF 500 AM AST...0900 UTC...INFORMATION ---------------------------------------------- LOCATION...9.4N 48.8W ABOUT 865 MI...ESE OF THE WINDWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...40 MPH... PRESENT MOVEMENT...W OR 275 DEGREES AT 25 MPH... MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1006 MB...29.71 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: The Meteorological Service of Barbados has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Barbados * Martinique * St. Lucia * St. Vincent and the Grenadines A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for... * Guadeloupe A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, in this case within 36 hours. Interests elsewhere in the Windward Islands, Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti should monitor the progress of this system. Additional watches and warnings will likely be required later today. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 500 AM AST (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near latitude 9.4 North, longitude 48.8 West. Elsa is moving toward the west near 25 mph. An even faster motion to the west-northwest is expected over the next 24 to 36 hours. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the southern Leeward Islands on Friday, move into the eastern Caribbean Sea late Friday and Friday night, and move near the southern coast of Hispaniola on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1006 mb (29.71 inches).