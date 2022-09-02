Tropical Storm Earl formed late Friday night east of the Lesser Antilles. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with a pressure of 1005 millibars. It’s moving west, northwest at 14 mph. The latest path has the storm continuing northwest through early Monday morning before tracking more north. It’s then expected to curve back to the northeast into late Tuesday, strengthening slightly.

Forecast models do not currently have Earl impacting the mainland U.S. but the Weather Authority will keep you updated!