Tropical Storm Delta A Significant Threat To Central Gulf Coast: Forecast Deep Dive

Tropical Storm Delta formed in the Caribbean this morning, and looks to enter the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday morning as a hurricane. As of now, Delta is intensifying and looks to continue to do so over the next several days.

Delta will push northward towards the Gulf coast by Friday, bringing with it dangerous storm surge, wind, and flooding. The latest forecast cone extends from near Port Arthur, TX to near Bayou La Batre, AL. We expect the storm could make landfall anywhere between those two points, but at this point, landfall looks most likely somewhere in Louisiana or Mississippi.

The current forecast is for Delta to be a Cat. 2 hurricane at landfall. Of course, forecasting a storm’s intensity 5 days out is tough. The National Hurricane Center average error on an intensity forecast 4 days out is around 17 mph. There are some complexities to the forecast for Delta, particularly in regards to intensity. First, sea surface temperatures and shear tendencies look good for Delta in the shorter term. There isn’t much wind shear around the storm right now, and it’s in incredibly warm water.

Delta also is in a very moist environment, although we’ll have to keep an eye on some dry air that will be around Northern Cuba by mid week. If that dry air can push a little further southwest, Delta could entrain some of it and limit intensification a bit.

As it stands now though, it appears that dry air may be a bit too far to the east for it to affect the storm much as it enters the southern Gulf. Some interaction with the island of Cuba could limit intensification some. There’s a little bit of higher terrain on the western side of the island that could potentially disrupt the vortex.

The further east this storm hits Cuba, the more likely it is the storm will weaken due to land interaction. If the storm’s core stays mainly offshore, or just skirts across the lower terrain on the far western tip of the island, it’s more likely to maintain intensity into the Southern Gulf.

As the storm enters the Gulf of Mexico, upper level southwesterly winds will turn the storm from its northwesterly path more northeasterly.

As that happens, forward motion of the storm will speed up. As it enters the Northern Gulf, sea surface temperatures drop off sharply, making it an unfavorable environment for future development.

Unfortunately, the storm may be moving too fast for significant weakening at that point. It may be moving as quickly as 20 mph, which is fast for a Gulf Hurricane. That fast forward motion is why the NHC forecast shows the storm generally maintaining intensity as it approaches landfall.

The bottom line is, we’re hoping for as weak a storm as possible to emerge into the Southern Gulf, because additional strengthening after the storm begins to approach landfall is unlikely.

The rapid forward motion of the storm could lead to more intense weather here as Delta moves inland. Delta’s path will likely bring it into Mississippi and Alabama through Friday and into Saturday.

At this point, it seems likely that Delta will bring some heavy rain, storms, and gusty winds to the Tennessee Valley at the end of the week. It will take a few more days for us to nail down the exact impacts, but you can keep tabs on how we think this storm will impact us in our forecast discussion.

You can keep up with changes in Delta’s forecast using the interactive map below:

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook