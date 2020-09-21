Tropical Storm Beta Approaches Texas Gulf Coast With Rain and Surge

Tropical Storm Beta has been ravaged by wind shear and dry air, leading to an anemic and disorganized storm as it approaches the Texas Gulf Coast today.

Even though the storm is disorganized, it’s still causing problems though. Heavy rain and storm surge will be felt across Texas and Louisiana today. Surge and flooding have already started across the Texas Coast this morning.



Camera Views from 11:45 From HurricaneTrack.com

Our friends at hurricanetrack.com have put up two of their cameras up ahead of Beta as a part of their crowdsourced video and research efforts. Surge and flooding will increase through the afternoon as Beta comes ashore. Keep up with the track of Beta using our interactive map.

Beta will bring some rain to North Alabama later this week. We could see some heavier downpours Thursday and Friday.

We’ll keep you up to date on our rain chances on our forecast discussion.

