We have been talking a lot about the forecasted El Niño during the Atlantic Hurricane Season because of the impact that it can have on storm development. However, it is not the only factor to consider when it comes to making a forecast for the Atlantic Season.

NOAA has forecasted a near-average season, with 14-17 named storms. That may seem a little higher than expected with limiting conditions expected to be in place over the Atlantic. However, there are two key things that resulted in a near-average forecast instead of a below-average forecast.

One of the first things to note is that Seas Surface Temperatures (SSTs) in the Gulf of Mexico and the tropical Atlantic have been warmer than last year, and are forecast to continue to be warm. Tropical systems thrive off of the warm waters of the Atlantic, this is where they get their fuel from. These warmer temperatures could help tropical systems form or intensify, in areas where the wind shear could be weaker.

In addition to higher SSTs, The West African Monsoon is expected to stay enhanced through the season, this often sends waves off the coast of Africa, that can easily become tropical systems. These systems then traverse the Atlantic towards the United States, with the potential to become strong storms along the way.

All of these factors will come into play this season, the question is which one will have more control. We have some time to wait to see what the season will bring. But, if the West African Monsoon can churn out waves, those storms could start to move across the Atlantic by August and September. Time will only tell whether El Niño will suppress tropical development in the Atlantic, or if the African Monsoon and warmer SSTs will be enough to boost storm development this season.

