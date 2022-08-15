The tropics have been relatively calm for the first half of August, but that could change in the coming days. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave currently located over the Caribbean Sea. Once it travels over Central America, it will then move over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

NOAA still predicts above-average hurricane season

The chance of tropical development will be low over the next forty-eight hours, with a slightly higher chance by the weekend. This area of disorganized showers and storms could gradually strengthen as it slowly moves over the Gulf Of Mexico.

The formation zones for August are the Gulf of Mexico, the central Atlantic Ocean, off the eastern seaboard, and the eastern Atlantic. Waves off Africa really get going by late August in September. The peak of hurricane season is September 10.