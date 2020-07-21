Tropical Development Likely This Week

We’ve been keeping a close eye on a couple of tropical disturbances over the past few days, and the latest trends suggest we’ll likely see continued development through this week. First, a disturbance about to enter the Gulf of Mexico will likely slowly organize over the next several days, potentially becoming a tropical depression or storm by the end of this week.

National Hurricane Center gives this disturbance a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm before moving inland on the Texas coast later this week

This system won’t directly impact Alabama, instead bringing heavy rain to Texas, but it will likely lead to higher surf and more rip currents across Alabama’s Gulf Coast this week.

A second system in the Atlantic is showing more significant signs of organization and intensification. Invest 99L is likely to develop into a tropical depression very soon, perhaps as early as today.

Invest 99L likely to develop into a tropical depression or storm within next 48 hours.

The latest satellite data shows the system has organized substantially, and is very close to tropical depression intensity already.

We keep getting lucky w/ good #ASCAT coverage over Invest #99L. The latest from Metop-A shows a tight well defined closed vortex, with max winds now 25-30kt. Convection has organized in a symmetric pattern with some curved bands.



Likely near threshold of TD classification. pic.twitter.com/Xd9W3OcxFu — Philippe Papin (@pppapin) July 21, 2020 Morning ASCAT polar orbiting satellite info suggests 99L has an organized closed vortex, but satellite data also shows 99L’s convection remains a bit less organized

Convection probably isn’t quite substantial enough yet for the NHC to classify this as a tropical depression, but based on how organized this system looks, I would be surprised if we don’t get a tropical depression in the next 24-48 hours.

The recent ASCAT pass left little doubt of a closed and well-defined circulation associated with #al99. But how about organized deep convection? Pretty close. NHC is likely waiting for Dvorak intensity estimates to reach T2.0, the magic number to initiate advisories. #Tropics pic.twitter.com/aGEACrQXm2 — Todd Kimberlain (@ToddKimberlain) July 21, 2020

It’s too early to know if 99L will have any impact on the Gulf Coast. We may have a better idea as this system interacts with the Lesser Antilles later this week, but for now this system is 10-14 days away from impacting the U.S., if it can survive that long and doesn’t swing back out into open waters. It bears watching, but for now it’s too early to know how this system will act beyond the next 5 days.

– Alex Puckett

– Alex Puckett