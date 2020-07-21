Tropical Development Likely This Week

We’ve been keeping a close eye on a couple of tropical disturbances over the past few days, and the latest trends suggest we’ll likely see continued development through this week. First, a disturbance about to enter the Gulf of Mexico will likely slowly organize over the next several days, potentially becoming a tropical depression or storm by the end of this week.
This system won’t directly impact Alabama, instead bringing heavy rain to Texas, but it will likely lead to higher surf and more rip currents across Alabama’s Gulf Coast this week.
A second system in the Atlantic is showing more significant signs of organization and intensification. Invest 99L is likely to develop into a tropical depression very soon, perhaps as early as today.
The latest satellite data shows the system has organized substantially, and is very close to tropical depression intensity already.
Convection probably isn’t quite substantial enough yet for the NHC to classify this as a tropical depression, but based on how organized this system looks, I would be surprised if we don’t get a tropical depression in the next 24-48 hours.
It’s too early to know if 99L will have any impact on the Gulf Coast. We may have a better idea as this system interacts with the Lesser Antilles later this week, but for now this system is 10-14 days away from impacting the U.S., if it can survive that long and doesn’t swing back out into open waters. It bears watching, but for now it’s too early to know how this system will act beyond the next 5 days.
Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.
– Alex Puckett
Follow me on Twitter and Facebook