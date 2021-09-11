Tropical Development Likely by The End of the Weekend

With the 8 am update from the National Hurricane Center, tropical development is likely in the next 48 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. A tropical wave is currently bringing shower and thunderstorm activity to parts of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Impact here in Northern Alabama looks to remain minimal with scattered light rain showers and isolated storms looking to develop by midweek.

Latest Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Hurricane Larry, located over the Labrador Sea.

A tropical wave and upper-level trough are producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America, southeastern Mexico, & and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southern Gulf of Mexice. Although the upper-level winds are not conductive for development currently, they are expected to become more favorable for the system during the next day or so. A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday while the disturbance moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Further development will be possible through the middle of next week if it remains over water, and interests along the western and northwestern Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of this system

Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rain across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula through today which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides. By late this weekend, heavy rain will likely reach portions of the western Gulf Coast, including coastal Texas & Louisiana through the middle of next week. Localized significant rainfall amounts will be possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash and urban flooding.

Formation chance through 48 hours: high (70%)

Formation chance through 5 days: high (80%)

A tropical wave continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear generally conductive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend of early next week while the system moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic. Regardless of development, this system is likely to bring gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall across the Cabo Verde Islands later today and tonight Formation chance through 48 hours: medium (50%)

Formation chance through 5 days: high (70%) Another tropical wave is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Some development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean. Formation chance through 48 hours: low (0%)

Formation chance through 5 days: low (20%)

Forecaster Cangialosi