It has been almost a month since we last saw potential tropical development in the Atlantic Basin! Although the tropics have been quiet lately, activity will begin to pick up this month. At this moment, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of disorganized storms off the coast of Africa.

As this system continues to slowly move towards the west it will encounter favorable conditions for development. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 40 percent chance for development in the next five days. It is possible that a tropical depression will form by the end of the week.

There have only been three named storms so far this season; Alex, Bonnie, and Colin. If a tropical system is able to form, the next name on the list to be used will be Danielle.