Tropical development expected in the Gulf again

The National Hurricane Center places a ‘high chance’ of development on another disturbance moving into the Gulf this weekend.

The northern part of a tropical wave is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the western Caribbean Sea, and portions of Central America and the Yucatan peninsula. This system is forecast to move into the Bay of Campeche and merge with a pre-existing surface trough by Sunday. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive to support gradual development thereafter, and a tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday before the system moves onshore along the western Gulf of Mexico coast. Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to produce heavy rains across portions of Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula through Saturday. Heavy rains are likely to reach portions of the western Gulf coast late this weekend. Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…40 percent. Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent. NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER/Forecaster Cangialosi

Any impacts around here?

It’s not very likely that this system (whether it develops into a full-blown ‘storm’ or not) has major weather implications for North Alabama or even the Alabama Gulf Coast. Some influence is possible, but this will not have big-ticket potential for Alabama (or Florida) if it goes as expected.

September, on average, is the driest month of the calendar year. Huntsville International measured 0.65″ of rainfall in the first 10 days, and the odds of significant rain stay low for at least the next week.

The disturbance over the western Gulf of Mexico helps churn some tropical moisture northward next week: likely just enough to spark some isolated, widely-spaced, hit-or-miss downpours in the heat of the day on any given afternoon.

Widespread rain, though? That’s not in the picture for now. Some locations could get very heavy, brief downpours (especially Wednesday and Thursday) while many more end up with no rain at all.

Temperatures rebound to near-normal territory for mid-September: highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

Jason

