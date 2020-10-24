Tropical Depression Or Storm Likely To Form In Caribbean

A broad area of low pressure near Cuba has shown a decent amount of convection and organization over the past 24 hours, and now looks poised to develop into a tropical depression or storm within the next day or two.

This system will traverse over Cuba before entering the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico. At this point, it’s still unclear what kind of path this system will take, but that should become a bit more clear as the system continues to develop and move northward.

You can track tropical systems including Epsilon and what could become Tropical Storm Zeta using the interactive map below.

– Alex Puckett

