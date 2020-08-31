Tropical Depression Fifteen Forms in Atlantic

Tropical Depression Fifteen has formed off the coast of North Carolina this afternoon.

Fifteen will likely strengthen into a Tropical Storm tonight or tomorrow, becoming Tropical Storm Nana. Nana will continue to move northeast, away from the Continental U.S., but it will likely bring heavy surf and rip currents to the North Carolina coast over the next couple of days.

More development in the tropics is likely in the next several days. We’ll keep you up to date as more systems form

