Tropical Depression Fifteen formed in the open Atlantic on Friday. It’s 1,150 miles east of the Lesser Antilles and is forecast to track northwest through the weekend. Model data shows it strengthening next week and it could become a major hurricane. Those who have family and friends in Bermuda will want to watch this one closely as it could pass close to or east of the island next week. The next name on the Atlantic Basin hurricane list is Nigel. The end of hurricane season is November 30.

