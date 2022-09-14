We are in the peak of hurricane season! A new tropical depression formed Wednesday morning at 10am CT.

Here is a look at Tropical Depression #7

The track takes the system west-northwest across the Atlantic near the northern Leeward Islands Friday and further west of that over the weekend. The strong ridge along the east coast would help keep Tropical Depression #7 on a west-northwest track. We just have to wait and see if it gets in the Gulf of Mexico or not.

10am CT Track

Here is the 10am Advisory:

BULLETIN Tropical Depression Seven Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL072022 1100 AM AST Wed Sep 14 2022 ...TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OVER THE TROPICAL ATLANTIC... ...INTERESTS IN THE LEEWARD ISLANDS SHOULD MONITOR THE PROGRESS OF THIS SYSTEM... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION: 16.6N 49.6W ABOUT 805 MILES EAST OF THE LEEWARD ISLANDS MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 35 MPH PRESENT MOVEMENT: WEST AT 14 MPH MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE: 1009 MB - 29.80 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect. Interests in the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of this system. Tropical Storm Watches may be required for portions of the Leeward Islands later today. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM AST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Seven was located near latitude 16.6 North, longitude 49.6 West. The depression is moving toward the west near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of the system is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands on Friday or Friday night, and be near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some gradual strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm tonight or Thursday. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 mb (29.80 inches).