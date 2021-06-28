Tropical Depression #4 Forms Off the Coast of South Carolina – Rain Chances Up For the Tennessee Valley Tuesday

We could have our fourth named storm later on Monday and we aren’t even a full month into hurricane season. Low pressure off the South Carolina coast is a tropical depression as of 10am Monday. This system could be “Tropical Storm Danny” later Monday afternoon.

Here is a look at the latest track of T.D. #4. It will be close enough to impact the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.

Here is the text from the National Hurricane Center:

BULLETIN Tropical Depression Four Advisory Number 1 NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL042021 1100 AM EDT Mon Jun 28 2021 ...NEW TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS OFF THE COAST OF SOUTH CAROLINA... ...TROPICAL STORM WARNING ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA COAST... SUMMARY OF 1100 AM EDT...1500 UTC...INFORMATION ----------------------------------------------- LOCATION...31.9N 78.3W ABOUT 145 MI ESE OF BEAUFORT SOUTH CAROLINA ABOUT 110 MI ESE OF CHARLESTON SOUTH CAROLINA MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...35 MPH... PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 16 MPH... MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...1013 MB...29.92 INCHES WATCHES AND WARNINGS -------------------- CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY: A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for a portion of the coast of South Carolina from Edisto Beach northeastward to South Santee River. SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT: A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for... * Edisto Beach to South Santee River South Carolina A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. For storm information specific to your area, including possible inland watches and warnings, please monitor products issued by your local National Weather Service forecast office. DISCUSSION AND OUTLOOK ---------------------- At 1100 AM EDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Four was located near latitude 31.9 North, longitude 78.3 West. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the center of the tropical cyclone should make landfall along coast of South Carolina in the warning area later this evening. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Some slight strengthening is expected today, and the depression is forecast to become a tropical storm before it makes landfall. Rapid weakening is forecast after landfall occurs. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1013 mb (29.92 inches).