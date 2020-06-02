Tropical Depression 3 Strengthens into Tropical Storm Cristobal The Weather Authority by: Alex Puckett Posted: Jun 2, 2020 / 11:41 AM CDT / Updated: Jun 2, 2020 / 11:41 AM CDT Tropical Storm Cristobal has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Cristobal forms southwest of Campeche, Mexico From the National Hurricane Center: 119 WTNT63 KNHC 021626 CCB TCUAT3 Tropical Storm Cristobal Tropical Cyclone Update NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL AL032020 1115 AM CDT Jun 02 2020 Corrected storm ID in header …DEPRESSION STRENGTHENS TO A TROPICAL STORM… Observations from an Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Tropical Depression Three has strengthened into Tropical Storm Cristobal. The maximum winds are estimated to be 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts. SUMMARY OF 1115 AM CDT…1615 UTC…INFORMATION ———————————————- LOCATION…19.3N 92.7W ABOUT 150 MI…245 KM WSW OF CAMPECHE MEXICO ABOUT 135 MI…215 KM NE OF COATZACOALCOS MEXICO MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H PRESENT MOVEMENT…SW OR 230 DEGREES AT 3 MPH…6 KM/H MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1004 MB…29.65 INCHES $$ Forecaster PaschNHC Tropical Storm Cristobal Update Statement Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex PuckettFollow me on Twitter and Facebook Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction