Tropical Depression 27 Strengthens Into Tropical Storm Epsilon

As of the 10 am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 27 has strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon.

Epsilon is near stationary at the moment, but will slowly start moving northwest this week, approaching Bermuda by the end of the week. It’s too early to know if this storm could have any impacts on the Eastern U.S., but this storm will have NO impacts on the Gulf Coast. You can track Epsilon using our interactive map below.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop in the next couple of days, and some gradual organization is possible. For now, this is simply something to keep an eye on, but some additional development in the Caribbean will be possible late this week into early next week.

– Alex Puckett

