Tropical Depression 11 ha formed in the Atlantic this afternoon.

TD 11 is forecast to gradually strengthen into a tropical storm in the coming days. Josephine is the next name on the list.

It’s unclear if this system will have any impact on the U.S. yet or not. You can track TD 11 using our Interactive Radar tool.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android.

– Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook