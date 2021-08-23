Tropical Atlantic flaring up again soon

Late August to late September: that’s usually the busiest time of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The 2021 season spun up higher-than-usual activity so far:

8 named storms (average is 4 named storms through Aug. 23)

ACE (Accumulated Cyclone Energy): 31.7 (average is 19.3)

1 major (Category 3 or stronger) hurricane so far (normally have at least one before Sept. 4)

3 total hurricanes – Elsa, Grace, Henri (normally that happens by Sept. 4)

Monday afternoon’s National Hurricane Center Tropical Weather Outlook outlines three areas of interest, but none of these look to be major threats to the United States in the next 5 to 7 days.

We do see a weak tropical wave near the Bahamas moving toward the South later this week.

That helps break the heat and raise the odds of daily showers and thunderstorms.

