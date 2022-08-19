A severe thunderstorm developed over Huntsville around 6 p.m. Friday. The storm moved into the city from the southwest producing heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. It became severe as it left downtown heading for Monte Sano State Park. Wind gusts pulsed up on radar and our velocity product was showing 55 mph winds over Monte Sano State Park.

We captured a timelapse of the storm as it moved into Downtown Huntsville. The storm caused a large tree limb to go down and several small limbs were also knocked down.

Velocity at 6 p.m. Friday

Storm Report From Around 6 p.m. Friday

Thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the weekend so stay alert to changing weather conditions. Strong storms will be capable of 50 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and small hail. An isolated severe storm will be possible. Download our Live Alert 19 weather app!