Tracking the Tropics

The Atlantic has been quiet as of late, but it seems it is starting to become more active. The Hurricane Season continues through November 30th. The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring two areas in the Atlantic for potential development.

Here is the latest update, as of 12:45 pm Monday, from the National Hurricane Center:

A tropical wave located about 200 miles east of the Windward Islands continues to produce showers and a couple thunderstorms. Recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that the system has not developed a well-defined center. The potential for development of this system has decreased, and strong upper-level winds should prohibit further development on Tuesday. Regardless of development, the system could produce locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds across portions of the central and northern Lesser Antilles on Tuesday. Formation chance through 48 hours: low (10%)

Formation chance through 5 days: low (10%) Another tropical wave located south of Hispaniola is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Enviornmental conditions are not expected to support developemnt of this system for the next day or two. However, some gradual development of this system is possible beginning on Wednesday when the system nears the southeastern Bahamas. Regardless of developemnt, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola during the next couple of days. Formation chance through 48 hours: low (0%)

Formation chance thorugh 5 days: low (20%)

Forecaster D. Zelinsky