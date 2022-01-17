Tracking Rain, Possible Freezing Rain Wednesday into Thursday

The Weather Authority is tracking the next weather system that is forecast to move into our area by mid-week. A low-pressure system will approach the area Wednesday, bringing scattered showers to the area by the afternoon. Heavy rain and possible thunderstorms will accompany a cold front Wednesday evening. Rainfall amounts of up to one inch look possible although this is a developing system and we’ll fine-tune this forecast as we get closer.

As much colder air moves in behind the front, we’ll have a threat for freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Freezing rain is ice and could cause slick spots for drivers. Stay with News 19 as the forecast may change as we get new data in.