On Tuesday, November 8 a total lunar eclipse will be visible across the Tennessee Valley. It will take place during the early morning hours on Tuesday, so you will have to get up early if you want to catch it.

A lunar eclipse is when the moon passes behind the Earth during its full moon phase. The Earth’s shadow is then cast upon the moon creating a red-orange color on the moon.

On Tuesday morning the eclipse will start with a partial eclipse beginning at 3:09 AM. The full eclipse will begin at 4:16 AM, with the maximum eclipse taking place at 4:59 AM. The eclipse will then come to an end at 5:41 AM.

For now, the weather looks to cooperate and provide good viewing conditions for the lunar eclipse across our area. Stay with the Weather Authority for the latest updates on your forecast.