Tornadoes confirmed from Sunday’s storms, more surveys planned

Damage from an EF-2 tornado in Boaz on Sunday, April 12th

The National Weather Service in Huntsville surveyed wind damage across three counties on Monday: Cullman, DeKalb and Marshall.

As of 2:00 PM, two tornadoes have been confirmed:

EF-2 in Boaz (Marshall)

EF-1 at Shiloh (DeKalb)

EF-1 at Johnson’s Crossing (Cullman)

EF-1 in Carbon Hill (Walker County from NWS Birmingham)

EF-0 near Collinsville (DeKalb)

When the full surveys are completed with wind speeds and path lengths, we will post that information here!

Other storm damage in Blount and Etowah Counties will likely be classified later today or Tuesday.