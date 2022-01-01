WATCH LIVE: Tornado Watch Issued For Much of North Alabama

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for the following counties in Southern Middle Tennessee: Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 7 p.m. for the following counties in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee: Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Limestone, Lawrence, Lincoln, Madison, Morgan, Franklin (TN), and Jackson.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 p.m. for the following counties in North and Central Alabama: DeKalb, Marshall, Cullman, Marion, Winston, and Etowah.

Tornadoes and destructive winds are the primary threat.

Make sure you have a way to receive warnings this afternoon and tonight as storms move through.