Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the Tennessee Valley until 5 pm Wednesday evening. Cullman, Lawrence, and Morgan counties in north Alabama are included in this warning.

A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes or severe thunderstorms to develop in or around the watch. With an influx of warm and moisture into the region the atmosphere is prime for severe storm development.

A strong storm system will continue to track through the region Wednesday leading to the severe weather threat for the area. Severe storms that develop today can produce damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rain. There is also a low-end risk of a spin-up tornado from any storm today.

Stay tuned to the Weather Authority for the latest updates on storms today.