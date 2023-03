There is a *TORNADO WATCH* for the Tennessee Valley until 1pm this afternoon.

Conditions are favorable for tornadoes across the area through the early afternoon. Stay with News 19 for the latest information!

TORNADO WATCH 60 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS AL . ALABAMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE COLBERT CULLMAN FAYETTE FRANKLIN LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LIMESTONE MADISON MARION MORGAN WALKER WINSTON TN TENNESSEE COUNTIES LINCOLN, GILES, LAWRENCE, & WAYNE