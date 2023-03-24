A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of the Tennessee Valley until 3 AM. A strong line of storms will track eastward through the area overnight with the capability of producing a tornado, damaging winds, and heavy rain.

The Tornado Watch includes all of north Alabama along with Giles, Franklin, and Lincoln counties in Tennessee.

This line of storms will push into northwest Alabama by 10 pm Friday evening and continue to race off to the east. The strongest storms are forecast to arrive in north central Alabama by around midnight, this includes the Huntsville metro. The storms will likely arrive in northeast Alabama by 1 am.

Wind Advisory Issued for the Area

While a tornado is possible, the greater threat is going be damaging winds and locally heavy winds. The strongest storms will have the capability of producing winds over 60 mph.

