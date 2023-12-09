HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor the threat of strong to severe storms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of this system tracking through the area, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Tornado Watch through 11 pm.

Counties included in the watch are Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Lincoln (TN), Madison, and Morgan counties.

With warm air, high dew point values, instability, and wind shear in place, there is a low-end chance of a tornado.

Far NW Alabama has been upgraded to an ‘Enhanced Risk’ (level 3 out of 5) with the remainder of the area under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5). Areas along and west of I-65 continue to have the greatest risk for strong to severe storms to develop.

Severe storm threat Saturday

The main threats storms will pose will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and low-end tornado risk. Conditions are more favorable for tornado development along and west of I-65, this area will need to be monitored closely. Outside of strong gusts with storms, winds will be gusting upwards of 25 to 30 mph.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!