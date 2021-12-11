Tornado Watch in effect for the Tennessee Valley

- WHAT…Tornado Watch
- WHERE…Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…Through 11 am
- IMPACTS…A few tornadoes and a couple intense tornadoes possible
- Remember a Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for late statements and possible warnings.
Information on the Wind Advisory:
- WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph expected
- WHERE…North Central, northeast, and northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…Until noon Saturday
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, including holiday decorations. Tree limbs could blow down and a few power outages may result.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.