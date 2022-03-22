A Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the Tennessee Valley until 7 PM Tuesday. Counties included are Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawerence, Marion, and Winston counties in Northern Alabama. A strong cold front will pass through the region late today and into the overnight hours bringing the threat of strong to severe storms. Storms are forecasted to move through the area from 4 pm Tuesday afternoon through 2 am Wednesday morning.

Information from the Storm Prediction Center:

WHAT…Tornado Watch for northwestern Alabama

WHEN…Through 7 pm this evening

PRIMARY THREATS…A few tornadoes are likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 70 mph possible. Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.

SUMMARY…A well-organized/fast-moving linear cluster of storms will continue east-northeastward into northeast Mississippi and western-central Alabama as the downstream air mass otherwise continues to moisten and destabilize. Few semi-discrete supercells could also form ahead of this line of storms, which would potentially pose a heightened tornado risk, perhaps especially across western Alabama this afternoon.

REMEMBER… A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Other Weather Alerts In Effect For The Area

South, southeast winds will be sustained between 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible. Higher winds are expected in any severe storms. Gusty winds could lead to isolated power outages and weak trees falling over. Make sure you secure any loose items that you may have outdoors. Winds associated with strong to severe storms could be upwards of 60 mph.

Strong southerly winds will usher in warm air and moisture on Tuesday. This increase in moisture will lead to dewpoint values in the upper 50s and low 60s by Tuesday afternoon. A moisture-rich environment will set the stage for impressive hourly precipitation rates with convection that passes through the region. Discrete thunderstorms will be possible across northwestern Alabama by mid to late afternoon, ahead of the main batch of rain. Once rain and thunderstorms become widespread, we will see the threat of flash flooding.

Rainfall by Tuesday evening will be moderate to heavy at times. Rainfall totals across the area look to range from one to three inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. This heavy rain threat will lead to a rise in creeks, streams, and rivers. Looking at the Excessive Rainfall Outlook, portions of our region are at a Moderate Risk for flash flooding.