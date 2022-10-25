Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM.

More from the National Weather Service:

A north/south-oriented convective line should intensify this afternoon with the possibility of additional development ahead of it and/or on its southern flank across west-central Alabama. Damaging winds will be possible along with a tornado risk given very strong low-level/deep-layer shear. The tornado watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles east and west of a line from 45 miles southwest of Selma AL to 35 miles north northwest of Huntsville AL. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU6). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.