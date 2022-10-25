Update: Some of our western counties have been removed from the tornado watch as storms have moved out of those areas. The threat is over for Lauderdale, Colbert, and Franklin counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for Limestone, Lawrence and Morgan counties until 7PM.

More from the National Weather Service: 

A north/south-oriented convective line should intensify
   this afternoon with the possibility of additional development ahead
   of it and/or on its southern flank across west-central Alabama.
   Damaging winds will be possible along with a tornado risk given very
   strong low-level/deep-layer shear.

   The tornado watch area is approximately along and 55 statute miles
   east and west of a line from 45 miles southwest of Selma AL to 35
   miles north northwest of Huntsville AL. For a complete depiction of
   the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS
   WOU6).

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.