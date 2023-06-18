The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor the potential threat of strong to severe storm development Sunday night. An MCS, or mesoscale convective system, is forecast to push through the region late Sunday leading to a severe weather threat. For this reason, a Tornado Watch has been issued until 2 am Monday morning

Counties in Alabama included in the watch are Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, and Lauderdale. A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for strong to severe storms to develop.

The majority of our area has been placed under a ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 out of 5) for strong to severe storm development. Far northeast Alabama is under a ‘Marginal Risk’ (level 1 out of 5) for storm development.

The main threats any storm will pose will be damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. The strongest storms could also produce some large hail. A flash flooding risk will be a larger risk across NW Alabama where rain fell earlier Sunday morning and the ground is already saturated.

The threat of a tornado Sunday night is low but not zero, with the greatest chance of one developing in areas west of I-65. The best timing for a tornadic activity for areas west of I-65 will be between 10 pm and 12 am.

Stay weather aware tonight and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts if they are issued.