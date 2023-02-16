A Tornado Warning issued by the NWS for Lauderdale County expired at 3 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for parts of the Tennessee Valley until 7 pm. A tornado watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following counties in Alabama Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone, Lawrance, Franklin, Morgan, Madison, and Cullman counties. And Lincoln County in Tennesee until 7 p.m.

A strong storm system will track through the region supporting the development of strong to severe storms in our area. Conditions will be favorable to support the development of tornadoes, some strong tornadoes will be possible. The greatest chance for this will be in the area in yellow above if discrete cells develop ahead of the main line.

Storms will develop across northwest Alabama early this afternoon and then progress eastward. While the formation looks to be primarily linear, discrete cells out ahead of the line can not be completely ruled out. Storms today will be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds, locally heavy rain, and large hail. Stay tuned for changing conditions and be prepared to act once a warning is issued.

