A Tornado Watch has been issued for Jackson, Marshall, and Dekalb counties. A Strong cold front moving through the region Wednesday will lead to the threat of strong to severe storms. The greatest chance for the strongest storms will be in areas east of I-65, from late this afternoon through this evening. The combination of warm air, moisture, and instability will create a favorable environment for storms to develop.

Storms will develop late this afternoon and move through the region this evening. Any discrete cells that manage to develop will need to be monitored closely for rotation. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas east of I-65 in a Slight and Enhanced Risk (level 2 and 3 out of 5) for the strongest storms to develop. The main threats we will see are damaging winds and hail; isolated tornadoes can’t be completely ruled out.

Information From The Storm Prediction Center