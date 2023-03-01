The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch for portions of the Tennessee Valley until 2 AM Thursday morning.

The Rest of The Night

A cap on the atmosphere on Wednesday prevented showers and storms from developing during the day. This was expected. Now storms are starting to break the cap and become severe.

Storms may contain 50-60 mph winds and hail. While the tornado threat is low on Wednesday, it’s not zero, so make sure you have our Live Alert 19 weather app to get any alerts, should they be issued. Heavy rainfall will also accompany the strongest storms, leading to the threat of flash flooding.