The Storm Prediction Center has issued Tornado Watch has been issued for portions of the Tennessee Valley until 8 p.m. A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Make sure you are weather aware and have multiple ways to receive any weather alerts.

The Tornado Watch includes Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, and Marshall counties in northern Alabama along with Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wayne counties in southern middle Tennessee.

The primary threats will include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could be over 50 mph in locations, the reason a Wind Advisory remains in effect through 12 am Friday! One other threat we will monitor closely is the potential for localized heavy rainfall; totals will be in the range of 1-1.5 inches.

TimeLine For Storms To Develop

Light rain showers are moving into portions of northern Alabama at this time, but the intense bands of thunderstorms are still off to our west. Still expect the strongest storms to move through the area between 3-9 pm this evening, from west to east.