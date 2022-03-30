The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tennessee Valley under a *TORNADO WATCH* until 1am Thursday. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in and around the watch area.

The heaviest rain and severe storms move into west Alabama from 6pm-9pm this evening. They move eastward exiting the area around midnight. Damaging winds and possible tornadoes are the main threat. Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center:


   Tornado Watch Number 80
   NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK
   

   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     Northern and Central Alabama
     Middle Tennessee

   * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning from
     530 PM until 100 AM CDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging winds expected with isolated significant
       gusts to 80 mph possible

   SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of storms will continue quickly
   east-northeastward this evening into Middle TN and northern/central
   Alabama. Very strong low-level/deep-layer winds will support the
   potential for tornadoes and widespread damaging winds as additional
   moistening occurs into the region.


   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.