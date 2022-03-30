The Storm Prediction Center has the entire Tennessee Valley under a *TORNADO WATCH* until 1am Thursday. A watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes in and around the watch area.

The heaviest rain and severe storms move into west Alabama from 6pm-9pm this evening. They move eastward exiting the area around midnight. Damaging winds and possible tornadoes are the main threat. Here is the text from the Storm Prediction Center:

Tornado Watch Number 80 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Northern and Central Alabama Middle Tennessee * Effective this Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning from 530 PM until 100 AM CDT. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Widespread damaging winds expected with isolated significant gusts to 80 mph possible SUMMARY...A fast-moving line of storms will continue quickly east-northeastward this evening into Middle TN and northern/central Alabama. Very strong low-level/deep-layer winds will support the potential for tornadoes and widespread damaging winds as additional moistening occurs into the region. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.