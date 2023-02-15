A Tornado Watch has been issued for Wayne and Lawrence Counties in Tennessee until 5 a.m. Thursday. This means that conditions may be favorable for a tornado to develop.

Elsewhere in Southern Middle Tennessee and North Alabama, there’s a risk of strong thunderstorms, too. Storms that move through into early Thursday morning will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and heavy rainfall. There’s also a low threat of a tornado.

Stay with the Weather Authority for updates.