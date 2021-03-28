Tornado Watch Canceled – Quieter Pattern Ahead

No more severe weather across the Tennessee Valley on Sunday. Yes, it will be rainy. There are power outages in some areas. Trees are down as well. Keep that in mind if you are going to be out early Sunday morning. It will be drier by the afternoon.

Rain chances are up early then drier this afternoon. Another chance of rain is in the forecast later this week. It will be just rain and a few storms this time from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Get ready for colder temperatures as well later this week. We will see a few mornings with lows in the middle 30s. Keep that in mind later this week!