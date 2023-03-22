It is springtime and that means warmer weather and storms here in the Tennesee Valley. Some of these storms tend to be on the strong to severe side during this time of the year.

These springtime severe storms are capable of producing tornadoes. While tornadoes can occur at any time of the year, they tend to be more common from November through May.

It is during the months of March and April that the risk for tornadoes increases across the Tennesee Valley. Since 1950 there have been 400 tornadoes in the state of Alabama during the month of March. In April there have been a total of 575 tornadoes in the state since 1950, the most tornadoes in a month in the state.

Not only does April have the most tornadoes, but it also has the most violent tornadoes out of the year. According to information from the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, April is the month with the most EF-5 tornadoes out of the year. These EF-5 tornadoes can produce wind speeds greater than 200 mph and catastrophic damage!

More spring storms will be coming to the Tennesee Valley, so be sure to stay with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast.